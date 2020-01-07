Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File Sells 3,352 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $20,279.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

