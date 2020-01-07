Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $16,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,063 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $7,232.14.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06.

On Friday, November 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,375 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $13,387.50.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Energous Corp has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energous currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 25.6% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 733,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 149,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 130,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 431,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.