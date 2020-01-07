Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $16,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 27th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,063 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $7,232.14.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,375 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $13,387.50.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Energous Corp has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energous currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 25.6% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 733,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 149,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 130,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 431,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group
Autodesk, Inc. CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 80 Shares of Stock
Autodesk, Inc. CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 80 Shares of Stock
Evofem Biosciences Inc CFO Justin J. File Sells 3,352 Shares
Evofem Biosciences Inc CFO Justin J. File Sells 3,352 Shares
Energous Corp COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock
Energous Corp COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock
Acacia Communications, Inc. VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares of Stock
Acacia Communications, Inc. VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares of Stock
Cyclopharm Limited Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares
Cyclopharm Limited Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report