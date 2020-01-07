Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $22,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 102 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $6,853.38.

On Monday, December 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $36,273.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

