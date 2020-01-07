Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$11,560.00 ($8,198.58).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.44. Cyclopharm Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1,390.00.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank Group
Autodesk, Inc. CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 80 Shares of Stock
Autodesk, Inc. CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 80 Shares of Stock
Evofem Biosciences Inc CFO Justin J. File Sells 3,352 Shares
Evofem Biosciences Inc CFO Justin J. File Sells 3,352 Shares
Energous Corp COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock
Energous Corp COO Cesar Johnston Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock
Acacia Communications, Inc. VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares of Stock
Acacia Communications, Inc. VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares of Stock
Cyclopharm Limited Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares
Cyclopharm Limited Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report