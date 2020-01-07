Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$11,560.00 ($8,198.58).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.44. Cyclopharm Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1,390.00.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

