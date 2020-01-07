Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider David Heaney Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) insider David Heaney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$11,560.00 ($8,198.58).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.44. Cyclopharm Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1,390.00.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
