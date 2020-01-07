Capital One Financial Weighs in on Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Superior Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 190.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,864,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 78.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $991,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

