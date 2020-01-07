Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Masco has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 88.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

