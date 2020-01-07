Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $10,338,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

