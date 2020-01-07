FY2019 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $14.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.