Genuine Parts Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 382,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

