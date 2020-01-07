Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp to Post -$0.02 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp to Post -$0.02 EPS
XPEL Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages
XPEL Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. This Quarter
Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th
Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th
Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report