Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

