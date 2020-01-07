XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XPEL an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XPEL stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of XPEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

