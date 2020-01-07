-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

