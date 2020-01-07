Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (EMG, MCS, MKS, PSN, QLT, RDW, RSA, RTO, SLA, SPT)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 7th:

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 134 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.78).

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a sell rating. Investec currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.24).

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has GBX 1,461 ($19.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,369 ($18.01).

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th
Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th
Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock
Kogi Iron Ltd Insider Gregory Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock
Kogi Iron Ltd Insider Gregory Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock
Vgi Partners Asian Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock
Vgi Partners Asian Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report