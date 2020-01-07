Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (EMG, MCS, MKS, PSN, QLT, RDW, RSA, RTO, SLA, SPT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 7th:

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Get Man Group PLC alerts:

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 134 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.78).

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($11.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a sell rating. Investec currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.24).

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has GBX 1,461 ($19.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,369 ($18.01).

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.