Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €116.80 ($135.81) and last traded at €116.50 ($135.47), with a volume of 24758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €114.00 ($132.56).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.71 ($122.92).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

