Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLIC opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

