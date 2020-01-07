Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,062 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $8,289.24.

On Monday, December 30th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,600 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $71,456.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,219 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $8,898.19.

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $36,256.36.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $233,160.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $3,337.20.

Shares of LEAF opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

