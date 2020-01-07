Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) Insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).
Shares of KFE stock opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Kogi Iron Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.06.
About Kogi Iron
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Kogi Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogi Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.