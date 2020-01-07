Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) Insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) insider Gregory (Greg) Boulton bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Shares of KFE stock opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Kogi Iron Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.06.

About Kogi Iron

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and produces mineral properties in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company primarily explores for iron ore deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja iron ore project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

