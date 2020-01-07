Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CARA opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 956,968 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,207,000 after buying an additional 266,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

