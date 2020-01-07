CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 1,600 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benaree Pratt Wiley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBIZ alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $43,920.00.

CBZ opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.