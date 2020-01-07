Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director George Massaro Sells 760 Shares

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

