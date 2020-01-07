Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EA. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

