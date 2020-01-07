Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,620 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

