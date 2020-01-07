Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,620 Shares

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Carl Zeiss Meditec Sets New 52-Week High at $116.80
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Director Brian R. Bachman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock
Leaf Group Ltd. Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock
Kogi Iron Ltd Insider Gregory Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock
Kogi Iron Ltd Insider Gregory Boulton Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock
Vgi Partners Asian Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock
Vgi Partners Asian Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock
Cara Therapeutics Inc Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares
Cara Therapeutics Inc Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report