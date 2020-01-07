ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 56,699 Shares of Stock

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 20.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 28.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

