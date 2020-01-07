QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $108,936.00 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $786.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

