Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 3,617 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $48.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
