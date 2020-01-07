Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 3,617 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,330 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

