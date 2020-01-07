Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 4,455 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $261,438.68.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

