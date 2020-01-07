Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 55 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35.

On Monday, November 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,394.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,335.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,233.47. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.