Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Insider Elsas Andrea Van Sells 73,311 Shares of Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

