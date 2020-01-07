Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Acquires $99,685.26 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

