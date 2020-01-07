Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $8.70 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

