Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PING. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.