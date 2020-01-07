Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.60 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

