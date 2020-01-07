Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.