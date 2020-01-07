Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Pharma Mar stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

