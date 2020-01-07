Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Premier stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 13.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at about $5,289,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Premier by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

