Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NV5 Global stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

