Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

NYSE PBA opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

