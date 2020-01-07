Zacks Investment Research Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. TheStreet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.