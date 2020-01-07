Zacks Investment Research Lowers OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OLYMPUS CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OCPNY opened at $15.50 on Friday. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

