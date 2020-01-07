Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE PD opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,931,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pagerduty by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,470,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,611,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

