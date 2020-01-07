Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $2,157,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Twitter Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Twitter Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Red Rock Resorts Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Red Rock Resorts Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Contrasting LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores
Contrasting LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores
Sse Plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Sse Plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Old Dominion Freight Line Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Old Dominion Freight Line Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions vs. Synaptics
Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions vs. Synaptics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report