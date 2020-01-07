Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

