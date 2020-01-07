Contrasting LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 1 7 3 0 2.18

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $175.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $9.35 billion 0.65 $203.89 million $5.51 29.79

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 2.51% 16.06% 6.26%

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of March 7, 2019, it operated approximately 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest and the South. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

