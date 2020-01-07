Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ODFL stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $121.83 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

