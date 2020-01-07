Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 5.88 $853.60 million $5.71 20.41 Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.59 -$22.90 million $2.50 27.92

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 12 14 0 2.54 Synaptics 2 3 4 0 2.22

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $101.91, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential downside of 31.85%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Synaptics.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 25.28% 24.41% 20.79% Synaptics -1.63% 13.40% 6.33%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Synaptics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

