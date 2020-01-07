Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.46.

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Analyst Recommendations for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

