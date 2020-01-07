Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.14 ($11.01).

AGK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 847 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 834.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 809.81.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Twitter Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Twitter Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Red Rock Resorts Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Red Rock Resorts Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Contrasting LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores
Contrasting LMP Automotive and Casey’s General Stores
Sse Plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Sse Plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Old Dominion Freight Line Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Old Dominion Freight Line Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions vs. Synaptics
Head to Head Analysis: Skyworks Solutions vs. Synaptics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report