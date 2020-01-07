Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.14 ($11.01).

AGK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 847 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 834.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 809.81.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

