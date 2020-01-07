TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.