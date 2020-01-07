Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.