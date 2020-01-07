DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.